Ticket TV: Fall Season Kicks Off With Mt. Ararat at Brewer Soccer

The fall sports season begins tonight on Ticket TV with a Boys Class A soccer matchup between the Mt. Ararat Eagles and the Brewer Witches.

Both teams are coming off winning seasons from a year ago. Brewer finished third in the Class A North standings with a record of 8-4-2, which Mt. A finished seventh in the North at 8-5-1.

Both the Eagles and the Witches saw their 2021 campaigns ended by the same program - the Camden Hills Windjammers.

Mt. A defeated 10-seed Hampden Academy in the prelim round 1-0 before they fell vs. No. 2 Camden Hills 1-0 in the North quarterfinals.

Brewer earned a first round bye as one of the top-4 seeds. They then knocked out No. 6 Edward Little, 3-2 in the quarterfinals, before dropping the North semifinal 5-4 to Camden Hills.

Brewer, coached by Ben Poland, brings seven seniors back on this year's team, including Joshua Horr, Mitchell Buck and Pablo Garcia, plus team captains Andrew Hodgins, Matthew Smith, Brady Saunders and Jed Gilpatrick.

Mt. A, coached by Jack Rioux, features nine seniors in their squad, including team captains John Martin, Nick Picard, Tyler Berry, Brady Merrill and Zander Kirk.

The action gets underway tonight at 6:15pm and you can stream it live by clicking on the Ticket TV tab on the homepage. You can also watch the game using The Ticket App. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm.