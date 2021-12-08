Ticket TV Is Your Ticket To High School Basketball This Winter

Snow flurries are in the air and the sky gets pitch black by 4 p.m. That can only mean one thing...it's high school basketball season in Maine!

Boys and girls basketball tips off across the state Friday night (Dec. 10) and Ticket T.V. at 929TheTicket.com is ready to bring you the best coverage of all the action from around eastern, central and northern Maine.

The Ticket's coverage of the 2021-22 season begins Friday night in Brewer as the Witches host the Skowhegan River Hawks for a boys matchup at 6 p.m.

The Ticket is continuing its partnership with Brewer High School and will feature five of the Witches' games vs. opponents outside the greater Bangor area in the month of December.

92.9TheTicket.com and Ticket T.V. is also pleased to announce a new partnership with the Big East Conference to create the 'Big East Network,' (BEN). The new agreement commences this Saturday (Dec. 11) with a doubleheader featuring the MDI Trojans at John Bapst. The twin bill, which will be played at Hermon High School, will tip off with the girls game at 1 p.m., followed by the boys contest at 4 p.m.

A total of 10 Big East games will be featured on Ticket T.V./BEN in the month of December.

Finally, Ticket TV will also bring you the top showdowns featuring Bangor, Brewer and Hampden. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Ticket T.V. will feature a pair of games (6:30pm, Edward Little @ Bangor, girls) and (6:30pm, Hampden @ Bangor, boys). Then on Dec. 28, the Broncos and Rams square off in a girls matchup at Red Barry Gym at 6:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule for the next two weeks on Ticket T.V. at 929.TheTicket.com:

FRI, Dec. 10 - 6pm, Skowhegan @ Brewer [BOYS]

SAT, Dec. 11 - 1pm, MDI @ John Bapst [GIRLS]

SAT, Dec. 11 - 4pm, MDI @ John Bapst [BOYS]

TUE, Dec. 14 - 6pm, Messalonskee @ Brewer [GIRLS]

TUE, Dec. 14 - 7pm, Presque Isle @ Old Town [GIRLS]

WED, Dec. 15 - 7pm, Presque Isle @ Old Town [BOYS]

WED, Dec. 15 - 7pm, Orono @ Hermon [BOYS]

THU, Dec. 16 - 7pm, Old Town @ Hermon [GIRLS]

FRI, Dec. 17 - 6:30pm, Nokomis @ Brewer [BOYS]

92.9 The Ticket is also your home for the latest news, interviews and updates. The Drive, weekdays 4-6pm, will feature This Week in the Big East on Tuesdays, including interviews with players, coaches and AD's from around the conference, as well as highlights from the latest games.

The Drive will also host a High School Basketball Spotlight segment on Thursdays, featuring the best storylines from all over the state that week.

The excitement is building as the stage is set for the 2021-22 high school basketball season, which will hopefully culminate in the Maine Principals Association High School Basketball Tournament in late-February and early-March.