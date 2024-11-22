Top Ticket TV football, boys and girls soccer plays from the fall

The high school sports fall season concludes with this weekend's four state championship football games.

A special shoutout to the Hermon Hawks and Foxcroft Academy Ponies who will attempt to bring gold balls back to the north for classes C and D respectively.

Congratulations are also in order for Camden Hills boys, the Bangor girls, the PVHS girls and Belfast field hockey for being teams within our region to bring home state championship titles this fall.

Ticket TV brought you much of the action throughout September, October, and into Novemeber on the gridiron and the pitch. Before we turn the page from fall to winter, it's time to recognize a few of the excellent performances from local high school athletes.

In partnership with Fielder's Choice Ice Cream, Ticket TV is opening it up to the public to vote for the top plays from the football, boys and girls soccer seasons. Each winning athlete will receive a $25 gift card to Fielder's Choice and will be featured next week on The Drive!

Just click on each link to watch the highlight and leave a vote in the poll below!

Football -

- Foxcroft Academy's Lucas Sands lays out to haul in a deep shot by his fingertips in the Ponies' 17-0 Week 5 win at Hermon. https://www.youtube.com/live/q-WbbdNiUs0?si=83RJTzXqNszR53MF&t=2692

- Hermon's Griffin Dutton grabs a pick-6 vs. the Brewer Witches at Doyle Field in Hermon's 42-0 Week 6 win. https://www.youtube.com/live/sz1E1p38oHQ?si=kS5EKtkyx-yj1lNy&t=3404

- John Bapst running back Tyler Wilkinson scampers 18 yards to the house to put the Crusaders up for good in a back-and-forth Week 6 Monday night win over Winslow. https://www.youtube.com/live/4W5Dgm58z2g?si=lRYcaXODAUFZ0oGx&t=6930

Boys Soccer -

- Brewer Witches defender Cody Bailey is forced to take up goalkeeping duties after an injury forces Brewer's starter off, and Bailey makes a key save following a Hampden indirect free kick in the box to keep the score tied.

https://www.youtube.com/live/aSpnedHJ6Ak?si=4lzcaCEUWIgiOQsN&t=5884

- Hampden Academy's Aidan Ball scores from an impossible angle to put the Broncos in front of the Witches in a late-season matchup with playoff implications.

https://www.youtube.com/live/aSpnedHJ6Ak?si=d5ANw6QO_yxpt4Ts&t=1915

- John Bapst senior Oscar Martinez scores his 50th career goal as part of the Crusaders' 5-0 quarterfinal victory over Presque Isle.

https://www.youtube.com/live/0LkZ9hRlCfE?si=D3Vm2oXw0UcwnGNZ&t=4204

Girls Soccer -

- Bangor standout senior Teagan Atherley scores the dagger to send the Rams back to the Class A Regional Final. https://www.youtube.com/live/VriPvQUoAqE?si=pqdCDvBdtE66mpOf&t=6835

- Bangor's Clara Oldenburg scores a second half hat trick to power the Rams past the Brewer Witches in the regular season finale. https://youtu.be/B4VYgwTXkl8?si=QEAojC8HNCsQs_8K&t=7486

- Hermon's Natalie Tardie links up with Madison Stewart to carve through the Crusaders' defense for the opening Hawks goal of the contest.

https://www.youtube.com/live/2zu9Xv7u-Ds?si=SPhDlMpwVPCo3esE&t=3219