Town Of The Year 2021 1st Round Results, Sweet 16 Match-Ups

The first week of our Town of the Year 2021 competition came to a close as voting wrapped up today at noon.

Over 2600 total votes were cast for the 36 towns competing in Round One and the results were as follows:

Acadia Region:

1. Bucksport, 51.99%

2. Bar Harbor, 22.22%

Coastal Region:

1. Belfast, 32.55%

2. Searsport, 20.47%

Downeast Region:

1. Jonesport, 57.29%

2. Stonington, 13.57%

"I-95" Region:

1. Bangor, 27.11%

2. Pittsfield, 22.64%

"Midlands" Region:

1. Unity, 26.26%

2. Hampden, 21.22%

North Region:

1. Greenville, 30.81%

2. Millinocket, 25.14%

*Wildcards:

- Orono ("I-95" Region), 21.64%

- Dover-Foxcroft (North Region), 17.57%

- Brewer ("Midlands" Region), 17.24%

- Castine (Coastal Region), 15.75%

The 16 towns were seeded based on total votes received, with the region winners getting the top-6 seeds, the towns that came in 2nd in their regions getting seeds 7-12 and the four wild card towns receiving seeds 13-16.

The Sweet 16, which will run from Monday (7/19) at 12 p.m. through Wednesday (7/21) at 8 a.m., will feature the following match-ups:

1. Jonesport vs. 16. Castine

8. Millinocket vs. 9. Pittsfield

5. Bangor vs. 12. Searsport

4. Greenville vs. 13. Orono

6. Unity vs. 11. Hampden

3. Belfast vs. 14. Dover-Foxcroft

7. Bar Harbor vs. 10. Stonington

2. Bucksport vs. 15. Brewer