Town Of The Year 2021 1st Round Results, Sweet 16 Match-Ups
The first week of our Town of the Year 2021 competition came to a close as voting wrapped up today at noon.
Over 2600 total votes were cast for the 36 towns competing in Round One and the results were as follows:
Acadia Region:
1. Bucksport, 51.99%
2. Bar Harbor, 22.22%
Coastal Region:
1. Belfast, 32.55%
2. Searsport, 20.47%
Downeast Region:
1. Jonesport, 57.29%
2. Stonington, 13.57%
"I-95" Region:
1. Bangor, 27.11%
2. Pittsfield, 22.64%
"Midlands" Region:
1. Unity, 26.26%
2. Hampden, 21.22%
North Region:
1. Greenville, 30.81%
2. Millinocket, 25.14%
*Wildcards:
- Orono ("I-95" Region), 21.64%
- Dover-Foxcroft (North Region), 17.57%
- Brewer ("Midlands" Region), 17.24%
- Castine (Coastal Region), 15.75%
The 16 towns were seeded based on total votes received, with the region winners getting the top-6 seeds, the towns that came in 2nd in their regions getting seeds 7-12 and the four wild card towns receiving seeds 13-16.
The Sweet 16, which will run from Monday (7/19) at 12 p.m. through Wednesday (7/21) at 8 a.m., will feature the following match-ups:
1. Jonesport vs. 16. Castine
8. Millinocket vs. 9. Pittsfield
5. Bangor vs. 12. Searsport
4. Greenville vs. 13. Orono
6. Unity vs. 11. Hampden
3. Belfast vs. 14. Dover-Foxcroft
7. Bar Harbor vs. 10. Stonington
2. Bucksport vs. 15. Brewer