Town of the Year 2021 – Semifinals (Open Until FRI, 7-30, 12pm)

Then there was four...

In two weeks' time, our field of 36 has been narrowed to four towns, each of which has a strong pedigree when it comes to the Town of the Year competition.

Jonesport, the #1 seed, was the runner-up to Lincoln in last year's tournament after making it to the quarterfinals in 2019. This year, they finished atop the Downeast Region and defeated Castine and Pittsfield to reach this point.

Bucksport, the #2 seed, made it to the championship in both 2018 and 2019 before their 2020 run ended in the quarterfinals. Bucksport came out strong, winning the Acadia Region, before wins over Brewer and Bar Harbor positioned them in the semis.

Belfast, the #3 seed, made the semifinals in 2019, the quarterfinals in 2020 and was the champion of the Coastal Region this year before adding wins over Dover-Foxcroft and Unity.

Greenville, the #4 seed, is looking to become the first-ever two-time champion in Town of the Year after winning the competition in 2019. They finished 1st in the North Region this year and have defeated Orono and Searsport to this point.

Now, it's time to get voting for the final four towns! And don't forget, The Drive will broadcast live from Bucksport, Greenville, Belfast and Jonesport Monday-Thursday, respectively.