Trenton Acadians Beat Capital Area 3-0 in Senior Legion Tournament

The Trenton Acadians beat Capital Area 3-0 in the opening game of the Senior Legion State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Saturday morning, July 27th.

Capital Area outhit the Acadians 5-2 but Trenton scored 1 run in the 2nd inning and 2 runs in the 5th inning.

Jackson Barry picked up the win for Trenton pitching 6.0 innings allowing 5 hits and striking out 4 and walking 3. Peter Keblinsky came on and retired the side in the 7th inning striking out 1.

Brady Pert and Miles Palmer had singles for Trenton.

Palmer, Dawson Curtis and Ayden McGuire each had a stolen base.

Max Tibbetts took the loss for Capital Area. Pitching a complete game, he allowed the 2 hits, striking out 6 and walking 8, hitting a batter.

Davis Kibler had 2 singles.

Trenton will now play Sunday, July 28th at 4:30 p.m. Capital Area will now try to stay alive in the double elimination tournament and will play at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 28th.