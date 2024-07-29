Trenton Acadians Eliminate 36ers 11-1 in Senior Legion State Tournament [PHOTOS]

The Trenton Acadians wasted no time on Monday afternoon batting around and scoring 10 runs in the top of the 1st inning, eliminating the 36ers 11-1 in the Senior Legion State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Trenton outhit the 36ers 11-4.

Peter Keblinsky led the offensive attack for the Acadians. He went 3-4 with a double and triple and drove in 4 runs. Sawson Curtis was 3-4 with a run batted in. Miles Palmer was 2-2 with a run batting in. Aidan McGuire, Collin Sullivan and Trent Goss each singled. Gross and Sullivan each drove in a run.

Trenton stole 7 bases with Palmer and Keblinsky each swiping 2 bases and McGuire, Sullivan and Curtis each stealing 1 bag.

On the mound Trent Goss started for Trenton and went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 2. Miles Palmer pitched the 4th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1. Wyatt Bragdon pitched the 5th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run.

Aidan Sanborn started out the mound and retired 2 batters, allowing 6 hits and 9 runs. He walked 2 batters. Gryffin Kristan came on in relief pitching the final 4.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Taygan MacAllister, Aidan Sanborn, Kristan and Liam Jacobs singled for the 36ers.

Trenton will play on Tuesday, July 30th with their opponent to be determined at either 5:30 or 7 p.m.

Check out photos from the game