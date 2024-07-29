Trenton Acadians Eliminate 36ers 11-1 in Senior Legion State Tournament [PHOTOS]

Trenton Acadians Eliminate 36ers 11-1 in Senior Legion State Tournament [PHOTOS]

July 29, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Trenton Acadians wasted no time on Monday afternoon batting around and scoring 10 runs in the top of the 1st inning, eliminating the 36ers 11-1 in the Senior Legion State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Trenton outhit the 36ers 11-4.

Peter Keblinsky led the offensive attack for the Acadians. He went 3-4 with a double and triple and drove in 4 runs. Sawson Curtis was 3-4 with a run batted in. Miles Palmer was 2-2 with a run batting in. Aidan McGuire, Collin Sullivan and Trent Goss each singled. Gross and Sullivan each drove in a run.

Trenton stole 7 bases with Palmer and Keblinsky each swiping 2 bases and McGuire, Sullivan and Curtis each stealing 1 bag.

On the mound Trent Goss started for Trenton and went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 2. Miles Palmer pitched the 4th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1. Wyatt Bragdon pitched the 5th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 run.

Aidan Sanborn started out the mound and retired 2 batters, allowing 6 hits and 9 runs. He walked 2 batters. Gryffin Kristan came on in relief pitching the final 4.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Taygan MacAllister, Aidan Sanborn, Kristan and Liam Jacobs singled for the 36ers.

Trenton will play on Tuesday, July 30th with their opponent to be determined at either 5:30 or 7 p.m.

Check out photos from the game

Trenton Acadians - 36ers Senior Legion State Tournament

The Trenton Acadians took on the 36ers from Boothbay in the Senior Legion State Tournament on Monday, July 29th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports, Photos

More From 92.9 The Ticket