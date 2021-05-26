Truth Or Throck – Legends Of UMaine Baseball

The UMaine baseball team was a national power in the 1980's and a regular participant in the College Baseball World Series in Omaha.

That led to some stories coming out from within and around the Black Bears.

Tim Throckmorton has two that are true, and one he made up completely.

Can you figure out which one is false?

The stories range from UMaine taking on the dad of Mike Trout, Jeff, in 1983 while he was at Delaware.

There was the time three UMaine players bumped in to Yaz who was in Omaha to cover the series, and that time some Black Bears co-mingled with other players and ended up playing a game of quarters with Texas Longhorns Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi and Spike Owen.

Only one of those stories didn't happen.

Find out which one here.