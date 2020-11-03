Tuesday November 3rd Headlines and Highlights

The Morning Line takes you on a trip through the sports topics from college sports, to the Monday Night Football game, NBA plans and more. Start your day with all you need to know with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

The America East Conference Schedules were released for the UMaine men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Yesterday the University of Maine System indicated there are no determinations from the System Chancellor or the Presidents of the seven schools in the system regarding winter or spring competition, and there is no timetable for the System to commit to playing or making a determination about being able to play.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived their Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants and escaped with a 25-23 win.

The NFL competition committee met yesterday and crafted a proposal for the league owners to increase the playoffs this year to 8 teams in each conference.

The finalists for the MLB season awards were announced yesterday, and Mookie Betts is a finalist for the National League MVP – he could become just the second player to win the MVP award in both leagues. Only Frank Robinson has that distinction from 1961 and 1966.

Getty Images

The conversations regarding the start of the NBA season continued through the weekend, and yesterday there was a conference call with league General Managers and Commissioner Adam Silver.

The preseason USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll is out and North Dakota is ranked number 1 in college hockey.

In the USCHO poll, Maine is 3rd in the others receiving votes, in the USA Today Poll (they only rank 15) Maine is 10th in the others receiving votes