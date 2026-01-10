The Maine Women's Hockey Team was nipped by #5 UConn 2-1 at The Alfond on Friday, January 9th.

UConn took a 1-0 advantage in the 1st Period, and led 2-0 after a goal with just 37 seconds gone in the 2nd Period.

But the Maine Black Bears kept battling and scored on a short-handed goal with 7:41 gone in the 2nd Period. Stephanie Jacob scored, unassisted for Maine to make the score 2-1.

Despite outshooting the Huskies 14-7 in the final period, Maine wasn't able to score the tying goal.

The Black Bears outshot UConn 35-28.

Both Maine and UConn were 0-3 on the power play.

Kiia Lahtinen had 26 saves in net for Maine.

UConn is 16-3-2 overall and 9-1-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is 8-12-2 overall and 4-6-2 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams play on Saturday afternoon, January 10th at 4 p.m. at The Alfond Arena.