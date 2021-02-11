University of Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph joined The Drive on Thursday to discuss the ongoing struggle for men's hockey and men's basketball, each of which have not played in several weeks due to COVID-19 related issues.

While Ralph acknowledge the possibility of "difficult conversations" that may need to be had, he said the department remains focused on allowing both teams to resume their seasons upon gaining approval.

Ralph also touched upon the logistical nightmares that are in store once the spring season commences in a matter of weeks. From the difficulty of allowing football to host games in Orono, to coordinating travel arrangements for the various programs, the athletics department no doubt has its work cut out.

Ralph also provided an update on when an announcement will come on how the department will use the $90-million donation it received from the Alfond Fund last fall. You can hear his full thoughts below -