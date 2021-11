UMaine and Husson College Teams in Action November 19-21

It's a busy weekend for UMaine and Husson University Teams! Here's where they are in action this weekend, Friday November 19-Sunday November 21! Best of luck!

UMaine

Friday November 19

Men's and Women's Swimming at University of Rhode Island

Women's Hockey vs. Boston University 6 p.m. (Alfond Arena)

Women's Basketball at Yale 6 p.m. (Broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket)

Men's Basketall vs. UMaine Fort Kent 7 p.m. (The Pit - Broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA)

Men's Hockey at Boston College 7 p.m.

Saturday November 20

Men's and Women's Swimming at University of Rhode Island

Football at University of New Hampshire 1 p.m

Sunday November 21

Men's and Women's Swimming at University of Rhode Island

Women's Basketball at Boston University 1 p.m. (Broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket)

Women's Hockey vs. Providence College 2 p.m. (Alfond Arena)

Husson University

Saturday November 20