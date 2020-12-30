UMaine Basketball to Play Home Games at The Pit While Hockey Will Continue to Be Road Warriors

The UMaine Basketball Teams will be able to enjoy home cooking as they've been given the OK to host basketball games in The Pit, while the UMaine Hockey Teams will continue to play their games on the road.

According to a release on the UMaine Athletic website "After a full review of the America East Health & Safety Return to Competition Protocols, and working to comply with University of Maine System and Maine state guidance, UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy has determined that the Athletics Department can proceed to conduct basketball competition in The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium."

The Men's Basketball Team will host New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon January 2nd and 3rd.

The Women's Basketball Team is on the road this weekend, but will play in The Pit on January 9th and 10th against NJIT

Both the Men's and Women's Hockey Teams will have to continue to play on the road until the State of Maine increases their indoor capacity to 100 again. Men's Hockey plays at UMass Lowell this weekend. The Women's Hockey Team is off until January 8th and 9th when they were supposed to host the University of Vermont, but those games will be moved.

No fans or media will be allowed in The Pit. All All conference games will be video streamed on ESPN+ or ESPN3. Radio coverage will be provided on the Black Bears Sports Network locally and worldwide at GoBlackBears.com