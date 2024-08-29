UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – August 29 [VIDEO]

UMaine Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau and 5th year player Bhreagh Kennedy from Skowhegan joined Chris Popper for the weekly Coach's Show on Thursday August 29th.

Babineau, Kennedy and the UMaine Team are out in Chicago getting ready for their season opener against #1 Northwestern on Friday August 30th. They talked about their scrimmage against Brown this past Sunday, their trip out to Chicago, what they were doing for fun and in preparation for their 3-game weekend series against Northwestern, UMass and Indiana University

Kennedy graduated from Skowhegan High School and won the Miss Maine Field Hockey award in 2019.

Check out the video

UMaine will play #1 Northwestern University on Friday at Noon and the University of Massachusetts at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 31st. They will then play at Indiana University on Monday September 2nd at Noon before opening the home part of their schedule on Friday, September 6th at 3 p.m. against Hofstra.