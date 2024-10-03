UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – October 2
UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the weekly Coach's Show on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Coach Babineau spoke about the 1-1 weekend, winning the America East opener 3-1 against UVM but losing on the road 2-1 to Fairfield University.
She also previewed this weekend's lone game, when the Black Bears host UC Davis on Sunday, October 6th at 12 noon.
Maine is currently 7-4 overall and 1-0 in America East Conference play.
