UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – September 19 [VIDEO]

UMaine Field Hockey Head Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show on September 19th.

Coach Babineau reflected on the past weekend's losses to #17 Boston College by a score of 4-2 and Boston University by a score of 2-1 and looked forward to the games this upcoming weekend against Merrimack on Saturday, September 21st at 1 p.m. and Sunday, September 22nd at 1 pm. against Stonehill at home.

