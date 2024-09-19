UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – September 19 [VIDEO]

UMaine Field Hockey Coach&#8217;s Show &#8211; September 19 [VIDEO]

Photo Chris Popper

UMaine Field Hockey Head Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show on September 19th.

Coach Babineau reflected on the past weekend's losses to #17 Boston College by a score of 4-2 and Boston University by a score of 2-1 and looked forward to the games this upcoming weekend against Merrimack on Saturday, September 21st at 1 p.m. and Sunday, September 22nd at 1 pm. against Stonehill at home.

