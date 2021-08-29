UMaine Field Hockey Falls to #7 Boston College 3-2 in OT [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Field Hockey Team fell to the 7th ranked Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon, August 29th in Chestnut Hills, 3-2 in Overtime.

UMaine-BC Field Hockey August 28, 2021

Hana Davis put UMaine on the board 1st, with a goal at 9:25, assisted by Sydney Meader.

The score stayed that way into the 3rd period, when Jaime Natalie evened the contest with an assist by Elizabeth Warner.

Maine went back into thee lead with 2:48 gone in the 4th period (52:48) when Davis scored her 2nd goal of the day, assisted by Cassandra Mascarehus.

BC evened the score with just 1:02 left in regulation with Maro Carlin scored.

With 2:30 elapsed in OT, BC won the game, with Fusine Govart scored on a penalty corner, assisted by Sarah Johnson.

BC outshot Mainee 25-9 and led in penalty corners 9-3

Mia Borley was in goal for Maine, and had 8 saves while Emily Gillespie was in goal for BC and had 4 saves.

Maine 0-1, is back in action Sunday afternoon, when they play UMass at 1 p.m. in Massachusetts.