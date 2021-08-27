UMaine Field Hockey Starts Saturday, Women’s Soccer 1-0-1

In the 7 games the UMaine women’s soccer team played last season, the Black Bears didn’t pick up a win, and only scored 3 total goals. Now 2 games in to this season, Scott Atherley’s club has a win and a tie and 3 goals scored after last night’s 1-1 draw at Merrimack in their first road game of the season.

• Maine scored the first goal of the game about 10 minutes in to the second half – Tiana Bucknor the transfer from Dayton put the Bears up 1-nothing

• Merrimack scored in the final ten minutes to tie the game

• Bears play at Bryant Sunday in Smithfield, Rhode Island

The UMaine field hockey schedule starts tomorrow at Boston College 1pm

• The Bears then play Sunday at UMass in Amherst at 1pm