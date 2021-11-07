UMaine Field Hockey Wins 1st America East Title in Shootout Over Albany [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Black Bears Field Hockey Team are the America East Champions for the 1st time ever, but it took a shootout for them to win 2-1 over Albany. They nearly lost the game with just seconds left in double overtime when Alison Smisdom's goal was waived off for hitting a leg.

The key for Maine was America East Goalkeeper of the Year Mia Borley who stopped 4 of the 5 shots in the shootout.

Maine's goal was scored by Poppy Lambert on a penalty shot in the 2nd Quarter.

Charlotte Triggs scored for the Great Danes.

