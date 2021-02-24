UMaine Football Cleared For Home Games

The University of Maine System announced Tuesday UMaine football will be able to host their three scheduled home game at Alfond Stadium this spring.

No fans will be allowed inside the stadium, only essential game day personnel

The UMaine Emergency Operations Center reviewed and approved the standards for game day procedures

Maine’s home opener is March 13th against Albany

We talked with Black Bears Head Coach Nick Charlton about having home games, what changes are going to be made, how the spacing will happen and more.

There is a guideline put in place by the FBS teams who played during the fall semester, so Maine is going in with a proven example of how to make it work.

We also talked about how camp is going so far leading up to the Bears season opener next weekend at Delaware.

And we had to get a movie review too.

You can listen to it all here

Nick Charlton

And this is the full release from the spokesperson for the University of Maine System.

University of Maine to host football games at Alfond

Stadium in 2021

Orono,Maine — University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy

has reviewed the 2021 spring football season game operation plans and issued approval for UMaine to host home football games at Alfond Stadium. To comply with state COVID-19 guidelines regarding gathering sizes, no spectators will be permitted inside Alfond

Stadium on game day. Only personnel deemed essential will be in the stadium during the home contests.

The health and safety plans were developed by UMaine athletics in collaboration with university health and emergency operations staff in adherence with state and University of Maine System guidance. Each home football game will be conducted and played under strict

operational standards that have been reviewed and approved by the University of Maine Emergency Operations Center.

“All of Black Bear Nation appreciates the hard work and diligence our athletics and health and safety staff have done this year in support of our student athletes and our community,” said President Ferrini-Mundy. “Our players, coaches, and staff in all of our programs

have been resilient leaders in our public health campaign. I am pleased we will have an opportunity to host games at Alfond Stadium starting in March. ”

Maine is tentatively scheduled to host three games at Alfond Stadium in the spring season, beginning March 13 with a home contest against UAlbany. Maine is set to host Villanova on April 3 before closing the regular season at home against New Hampshire on April 17.

All dates and times are subject to change.

