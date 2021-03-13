UMaine Football Upsets #13 Albany in Shootout 38-34

The University of Maine Football Team beat the #13 University of Albany Great Danes Saturday afternoon at the Alfond Stadium in Orono 38-34 on clear cold March afternoon.

Albany led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine took the lead 17-13 at halftime. It was 24-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Maine scored the winning touchdown with 3:58 left in the 4th Quarter on a 10 yard pass from Joe Fagnano to Andre Miller.

UMaine Quarterback Joe Fagnano was 17-29 for 249 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 13 times and was Maine's leading rusher with 51 yards.

Andre Miller from Old Town had 8 receptions for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jacob Hennie had 3 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Jonny Messina was a perfect 5-5 in point after attempts. He had a 33 yard field goal and a 45 yard attempt was blocked.

For the Great Danes Karl Mofor ran the ball 30 times and gained 155 yards with 2 touchdowns. Jeff Unercuffler, the Great Dane Quarterback was 14-26 for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maine is now 1-1 and will play at Stony Brook next Saturday, March 20th at 12 Noon.