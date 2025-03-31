UMaine Loses to NJIT 2-0 on Sunday

After taking the 1st 2 games of the series, winning 12-4 on Friday, and 7-3 on Saturday, the Maine Black Bears dropped the series finale with NJIT on Sunday 2-0 as the bats went cold.

Maine only managed 2 hits in the game. Chris Bear, batting lead off had a single and Eric Wainwright, the catcher had a single. Bear had 2 stolen bases in the game.

On the mound Gianni Gabardella took the loss and is now 1-2. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 2 runs, both earned and 6 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 1. Owen Wheeler retired the final 2 batters in the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and 1 walk striking out 1. Jason Libby pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 3 and striking out 2.

NJIT is now 13-13 overall and 4-2 in America East.

Maine is now 8-18 and 3-3 in America East. The Black Bears are scheduled to play at Merrimack on Wednesday April 2nd before opening their season at Mahaney Diamond with a 3-game series against Albany April 4-6.

