UMaine Men’s Basketball Falls to BC 78-62

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Boston College Tuesday afternoon 78-62

Stephane Ingo finished with double figures, 15 points and led the way with 6 rebounds and had a blocked shot.

BC placed 4 players in double figures, led by Jay Heath with 16 points. CJ Felde had 14 points and Wynston Tabbs and James Karnik each had 10 points.

Maine is now 0-3 on the season and 0-2 in the America East Conference. They next play January 2nd and 3rd against UNH. Both games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The games are scheduled to be played at home, but are subject to relocation because of the Governor's limit on 50 people inside.