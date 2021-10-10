UMaine Men’s Hockey Falls to Omaha 5-3 Saturday

The University of Maine Men's Hockey lost to Omaha Saturday night, October 10th 5-3.

Maine trailed 2-1 at the end of the 1st period.

Omaha - Chayse Primeau power play goal 2:11

Maine - Grant Herbert assisted by Tristan Poissant and David Breazeale 9:05

Omaha - Kevin Conley 10:50

Maine evened the score in the 2nd period, scoring 2 goals to Omaha's 1, and at the end of the 2nd period the game was tied 3-3

Maine - Adam Dowe power play goal assisted by Nolan Renwick and Jakub Sirota 3:49

Maine - Brad Morrisey assisted by David Breazeal, and Lynden Breen 9:57

Omaha - Cameron Berg 13:55

But Omaha scored 2 goal in the 3rd period, including the game winner, short-handed while Maine was on the power play.

Omaha - Matt Miller short-handed 1:52

Omaha - Kirby Proctor 13:00

Maine outshot Omaha 55-26 with Omaha having a slight lead in shots on goal 29-27

Maine had 5 penalties for 10 minutes while Omaha had 7 penalties for 14 minutes.

Maine was 1-7 on the power play, while Omaha was 2-5.

Victor Ostman was in goal for the Black Bears and had 24 saves, while Isaiah Saville was in net for Omaha and turned away 24 shots.

Maine is off this coming weekend. The Black Bears are 0-2. They don't play until Friday October 22nd when they will host Sacred Heart at the Alfond. The puck drops Friday October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and then Saturday afternoon, October 23rd at 5 p.m.