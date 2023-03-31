UMaine Softball Complex Grand Opening

Like me you were probably unaware that the University of Maine had a grand opening for their new, beautiful softball complex on Friday, March 31st.

You can see the video of it below

Maine is playing their home opener with a doubleheader on Friday, March 31st against Albany with games at 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Maine returns home on April 15th and 16th with a 3 game set against UMass Lowell with a doubleheader on Saturday the 15th and a single game on the 16th.