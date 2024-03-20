UMaine Softball No-Hit by Boston College Lose 10-0

The Maine Softball Team lost to the Boston College Eagles 10-0 on Tuesday, March 19th, as they were no-hit on the road.

Boston College scored 4 runs in the 1st and then 6 runs in the 4th. The game was called after the top of the 5th inning because of the 10-run rule.

Maine managed only 2 baserunners in the game, with walks by Kyli Hernande and Kati Jo Moery.

Ava Zettlemoyer was in the circle for Maine, The sophomore allowed 9 hits and 10 runs. She walked 10 and struck out 1. She's now 0-1 on the season.

Maine ends their Spring trip with a 1-18 record. The Black Bears begin America East Conference play this weekend with a 3 game series at the University of Maine Baltimore College. They will play a doubleheader on Saturday, March 23rd with games at 12 noon and 2 p.m. and then a game on Sunday, March 24th at noon.

Maine opens their home schedule the following weekend, when they will host Albany for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 30th at 12 noon and 2 p.m. and then a game on Easter Sunday, March 31st at 11 a.m.