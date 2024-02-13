UMaine to Begin Charging for Women’s Hockey Games in 2024-25 Offering Season Tickets

The University of Maine will begin charging admission for Women's Hockey Games starting in the 2024-25 season and have announced that season tickets will be available starting on March 19th.

The Women's Hockey program will host 14 games in the 2024-25 season.

Those who purchase tickets prior to April 23rd will receive a discount on their tickets for the 2024-25 season and a commemorative gift as an inaugural season ticket holder,

Season ticket holders will receive free parking

UMaine Director of Athletics Jude Killy said "We are pleased to offer season tickets for the 1st time ever for Maine Women's Ice Hockey. We believe this is an exceptional opportunity for fans of the game, our program and our university, as we continue to make Orono a destination for college hockey.."

Molly Engstrom, the Maine Women's Hockey Head Coach said "This is an exciting time for Maine Women's Hockey and a historical step for the program. We believe in the product we are bringing to the Alfond, and we are looking forward to continuing to build relationships with our fans."

Maine joins Boston University, UConn, Merrimack, UNH, Northeastern and Vermont as Hockey East Schools offering women's hockey season tickets.

Season Membership Pricing

General Admission/All Standard Seating

Half Season $70.00

Full Season $122.00

Club Seats with Snacks

Half Season $237.00

Full Season $313.00

Season tickets can be purchased by calling 207-581-BEAR or in-person at the Alfond Arena Box Office or online.