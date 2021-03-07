UMaine to Host UNH in Hockey East Prelim Game Wednesday March 10

What a time for the 1st home game of the season! The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team will host UNH in a Hockey Prelim Game, Wednesday, March 10th at either 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

In the Hockey East playoff format for 2021 the top 5 teams receive byes, with the teams 6-11 having prelim games.

That means the following teams have byes

Boston College Boston University University of Massachusetts University of Connecticut Providence

Spectators will not be allowed at The Alfond, and only necessary game day personnel will be allowed to attend.

The game will be televised (stay tuned for details) and also broadcast on the Black Bear Network.