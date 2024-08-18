UMaine Wants You to Sing the National Anthem at a Home Game

One of the hardest songs to sing is the National Anthem! If you are up to the challenge, and brave enough to stand in front of the Black Bear faithful and honor our country, the University of Maine wants to hear from you!

Right now they are searching for individuals and groups to sing the National Anthem at home football, soccer, field hockey, men's and women's basketball and hockey games and then baseball and softball games in the Spring!

If you are interested, you are asked to fill in the information HERE and submit audio or video of you performing.

Best of luck!

