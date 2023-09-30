UMaine Woman Drop Opening Game of the Season – Lose to #8 Quinnipiac 3-0

The University of Maine Women's Hockey Team lost their opening game of the season, falling to the 8th ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats 3-0 on Friday, September 29th in Connecticut.

Quinnipiac led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period. Sadie Peart scored with just 49 seconds gone, assisted by Nina Steigauf and Tiana McIntyre.

The Bobcats made it 2-0 with 2:18 gone in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Julia Nearis, assisted by Kate Reilly.

They scored their final goal, an empty netter with 26.5 seconds remaining in the game, as Kendall Cooper scored unassisted.

Maine was outshot 31-21

Both teams were 0-2 on the power play.

Anna LaRose was in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 28 shots.

Maine is now 0-1 while Quinnipiac is 1-0. The 2 teams will play again on Saturday, September 30th at 3 p.m.

The Black Bears next play at The Alfond on Friday afternoon, October 13th at 2 p.m. when they host UNH.