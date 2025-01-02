UMaine Women Beat UMass Lowell 54-39 to Open American East Conference Play

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team beat UMass Lowell 54-39 on the road Thursday night, January 2nd as both teams opened America East Conference play.

UMass Lowell led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine outscored the River Hawks 18-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 26-20 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Maine led 37-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 3 players in double-figures. Asta Blauenfeldt led all scorers with 16 points. Caroline Bornemann and Olivia Rockwood each had 12 points.

Maine shot 46.5 percent from the field, going 20-43. They were 9-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and a near-perfect 5-6 from the free throw line.

Both Maine and UMass Lowell turned the ball over 16 times. Maine won the rebounding battle 32-24.

UMass Lowell was led by Sydney Watkins with 12 points.

The River Hawks were 17-47 from the field shooting 36.2 percent. They were 1-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-10 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell is now 2-11 overall and 0-1 in America East.

Maine is 6-8 overall and 1-0 in America East. The Black Bears return home to The Pit on Saturday, January 4th when they will host Bryant University. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game and the pregame beginning at 12:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.