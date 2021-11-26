UMaine Women Ice Hockey’s 5 Game Unbeaten Streak Snapped Fall to Clarkson 4-1

The University of Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team's 5 game unbeaten streak was snapped on Friday afternoon, November 26th when the Black Bears fell to Clarkson 4-1 at the Alfond Arena in Orono.

Clarkson's Gabrielle David scored a pair of goals in the 1st Period to give Clarkson a 2-0 lead. Her first goal came with 11;26 gone in the 1st Period. Her goal was assisted by Caitrin Lonergan and Nicole Gosling.

David scored her 2nd goal of the Period with just 1 second remaining in the Periold. She was asissted by Lonergan and Nicole Gosling.

With just 20 seconds elapsed in the 2nd Period David had a hat trick, scoring her 3rd goal of the game. She was assisted by Goal by Jenna Goodwin and Lonergan, her 3rd of the game.

Clarkson led 3-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine scored a power play goal with 8:45 gone in the 3rd Period. For the Black Bears Ally Johnson was credited with the goal, assisted by Amalie Anderson and Elise Morphy.

Clarkson scored the final goal of the game, a power play goal with just 6 seconds left in the game. Brooke McQuigge lit the lamp, assisted by Lonergan, her 4th of the afternoon, and by Jenna Goodwin.

Michelle Pasiechnyk had 21 saves in net for Clarkson. Loryn Porter had 26 saves for the Black Bears.

Both Maine and Clarkson were each 1-1 on the power play.

Maine is now 6-9-1 overall while Clarkson is 13-2.

Maine and Clarkson will play Saturday afternoon, November 27th at the Alfond Arena in Orono. Admission is free and the puck drops off at 2 p.m.