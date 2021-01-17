UMaine Women’s Basketball Completes Sweep at Albany – Win Sunday 63-47

Make it 5 in a row for the University of Maine Women's Basketball Team after a 63-47 win at the University of Albany in New York on Sunday afternoon, January 17th.

Maine led 16-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 40-24 at the end of the 1st Half and 48-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. With 7:14 remaining in the 4th Quarter, Albany cut the lead to 4, 48-44, but then Maine went on a 15-3 run to finish the game.

Blanca Millan ended with a game high 27 points, including 4 3's and 6 rebounds for UMaine. Anne Simon finished with double figures and 13 points, while Dor Saar had 3 3's for 9 points. Fanny Wadling had a game high 7 rebounds.

Saar is now at 998 points, just 2 points shy of 1000 for her career. She broke Cindy Blodgett's program record for 3-pointers.

Albany was led by Kyara Frames with 16 points and Lucia Decotes had 14 points.

UMaine was 1-1 from the free throw line while Albany was 2-4

Maine is now 10-1 overall on the season and 7-1 in America East. Albany is 2-6 overall and 1-3 in America East

Maine will travel back to upstate New York next weekend when they play Binghamton on Saturday, and Sunday January 23rd and 24th with tip-offs scheduled for 2 p.m.