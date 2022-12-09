UMaine Women’s Basketball Drops 4th in a Row – Lose to Fordham 57-51

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost their 4th game in a row, falling to the Fordham Rams 57-51, Thursday night at The Pit in the Memorial Gymnasium.

Maine led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter but trailed 26-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 40-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Adrianna Smith who picked up another double-double, her 5th of the season. She had a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Olivia Rockwood finished with 11 points and Caroline Bornemann had 9 points.

The Black Bears shot just 37.9 percent from the floor, going 22-58. They were 5-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and just 2-3 from the free throw line.

Fordham was led by Asiah Dingle with 17 points and Anna DeWolfe with 16 points. Jada Dapaa had 11 points.

The Rams were 21-63 from the field, shooting 33.3 percent. They were 3-16 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 12-14 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 42-38 and had more turnovers than Fordham13-8

The Black Bears are now 3-7 overall while Fordham is 6-4.

Maine plays at home on Sunday, December 11th against Army for Military Appreciation Day. The game tips-off at 1 p.m. at The Pit in the Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus. If you can't make it to the game, you can hear it on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields calling the game. Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m.