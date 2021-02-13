UMaine Women’s Basketball Falls to Stony Brook 59-54

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team's 9 game winning streak ended on Saturday, February 13th when the Black Bears fell to Stony Brook 59-54.

Stony Brook led 13-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Seawolves increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter outscoring UMaine 16-11 to take a 42-35 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Anne Simon with 17 points including 2 3-pointes. Maeve Carroll had 13 points while Blanca Millan finished with 12 points. UMaine was 10-15 from the free throw line and drained 4 3-pointers.

Stony Brook was led by Asiah Dingle with 16 points. The Seawolves were 18-30 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 14-2 while Stony Brook is 11-4. The 2 teams will meet on Sunday, February 14th at 2 p.m.