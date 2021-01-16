UMaine Women’s Basketball Tames Albany Great Danes 66-48

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team tamed the Albany Great Danes Saturday afternoon, January 16th winning 66-48 in New York. It was the Black Bears 4th win in a row

Photo Credit Kathleen Helman

Maine had 4 players in double figures. Blanca Millan the reigning America East Player of the Week finished with 16 points and 5 rebounds before fouling out late in the game. Maeve Carroll had 16 points going a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. Dor Saar finished with 15 points with 3 3's and 4 steals, and Anne Simon had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Maine was a perfect 16-16 from the free throw line.

Maine led 18-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 33-20 at the Half and 51-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Albany was led by Lucia Decortes with 12 points and 8 rebounds while Helene Haaegerstrand had 10 points. The Great Danes were 5-7 from the free throw line.

Maine and the University of Albany will tip-off Sunday, January 17th at 12 noon in the 2nd game of the weekend series from New York.