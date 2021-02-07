UMaine Women’s Basketball Team Withstands 4th Quarter Rally Beats UMass-Lowell 53-51

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team was up 43-35 heading into the 4th Quarter, but UMass-Lowell rallied and was leading UMaine 51-50 with 1:44 left. That's when Blanca Millan hit 2 free throws to give Maine the lead and then the Black Bear defense did the rest with Fanny Wadling hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1 second left to give Maine their 9th consecutive win 53-51, on Sunday, February 7th at The Pit.

Maine led 12-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-26 at the Half.

Maine was led by Blanca Millan with a game high 27 points. She was 12-13 from the free throw line She had 8 rebounds on the afternoon to lead the Black Bears and her 3 steals put her tied for the high.

Dor Saar had 9 points, with 2 3-points, and 3 steals including an important one in the last minute.

Fanny Waling had 4 steals to go along with 7 rebouns

Anne Simon had 8 points.

It was Senior Night for the Maine Women, their last regular season home game

UMass-Lowell was led by Denise Solis with a double-double finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jaliena Sanchez, Kharis Idom and Jani Edmonds each had 8 points for the River Hawks

Maine is now 14-1 overall and 11-1 in America East