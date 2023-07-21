UMaine Women’s Basketball to Host Indiana and Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes in Portland

Holmes was named Indiana University's Athlete of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

The Indiana-Maine's game will be the Black Bear's 1st appearance in Portland since 2019 and its 1st appearance at the Cross Insurance Arena since its America East semifinal victory over New Hampshire on March 4, 2018.

It will also be the 3rd overall meeting between Maine and Indiana and the 1st since the Black Bears hosted the Hoosiers in 2004. Maine and Indiana first met in 2003 Bloomington, Indiana.

Sharon Versyp was the Maine Women's Basetball Coach from 2000 to 2005 when she went to Indiana to coach for a year, 2005-2006. She subsequently went to Purdue from 2006-2021.