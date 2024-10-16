UMaine Women’s Hockey Coach’s Show – October 15 [VIDEO]

UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined Chris Popper for the weekly Coach's Show on October 15th.

Coach Engstrom talked about the past weekend's games, where Maine went 1-1 with Providence College, losing in OT on Friday 3-2 and then bouncing back to beat the Friars 3-2 on Saturday.

Chris Popper and Coach Engstrom talked about the superfans the Engstroms.

Coach Engstrom also previewed this upcoming weekend's games at Boston University against the Terriers.

Check out this week's show.

Get our free mobile app