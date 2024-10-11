UMaine Women’s Hockey Falls to Providence 3-2 in OT

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team fell to Providence, losing 3-2 in overtime as the Friars scored the winning goal with just 2 seconds left to play.

Maine started the scoring with 4:03 left to play in the 1st Period. Alyssa Wruble scored, the 1st goal for Maine this season, assisted by Mira Seregely and Elise Morphy.

The Black Bears led after the 1st Period 1-0.

In the 2nd Period Providence score 2 goals within 1:18 to take a 2-1 lead. Millie Sirum scored at 7:53 assisted by Ashley Clark and Hannah Johnson. Then at 9:15 that line combined for another goal, this time scored by Clark, assisted by Sirum and Johnson.

With 2:18 left to go in the 2nd Period, Maine scored on a power play. Stephanie Jacob scored, assisted by Seregely and Jamie Grinder.

That tied the score at 2-2.

Providence scored the game winner with 2.2 seconds left, with Audrey Knapp getting the game winning goal, assisted by Cristina Cavaliere and Sarah Davies.

Maine was 1-6 on the power play, while the Friars were 0-5. Maine outshot Providence 36-35. The Black Bears dominated the faceoffs , winning 40 of 64 facefoffs.

Hope Walinski had 34 saves for Providence while Julia Bachetti had 32 saves for Maine.

Providence is now 3-1-0 overall and 1-0-0 in Hockey East, while Maine is 0-3-0 overall and 0-1-0 in Hickey East.

Providence and Maine will conclude the weekend series on Saturday night, October 12th with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

