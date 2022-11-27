UMaine Women’s Hockey Knocks Off #10 Clarkson 5-4 in OT

A day after losing 8-1 to Clarkson the Maine Women's Hockey Team roared back, beating the #10 Clarkson Golden Knights 5-4 in overtime, on the road on Saturday, November 26th!

Clarkson scored the 1st goal of the game just 1:12 into the 1st Period on a power play. Darcie Lappan scored assisted by Stephanie Markowski and Gabrielle David.

Maine tied it and then took a 2-1 lead with 2 minutes left in the 1st Period. With 1:51 left, Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Luisa Welcke and Alyssa Wruble. Then, with just 39 seconds left in the Period the Black Bears scored on a power play!

The Black Bears made it 3-1 scoring with 3:10 gone in the 2nd Period. Alyssa Wruble scored, assisted by Mira Seregely.

But, it was then the Golden Knight's turn to score twice, to even the score at 3-3 at the end of the 2nd Period. Haley Winn scored with 10:18 gone, assisted by Anne Cherkowski. The Winn scored with just 54.7 seconds left, assisted by Kirstyn McQuiggie and Baylee Kirwan.

Clarkson scored with 14:33 gone in the 3rd Period to take a 4-3 lead. Anne Cherkowski scored assisted by Darcie Lappan and Gabrielle David.

Then Maine tied the score at 4-4 with 45.5 seconds left in regulation, after pulling the goalie! Ida Kuoppala scored, assisted by Mira Seregely and Luisa Welcke.

With just :34 seconds gone in Overtime, Alyssa Wruble sent the Black Bears home with the win, scoring unassisted!

Maine was 1-3 on the power play while Clarkson was 1-4

Maine was outshot 26-24

Brooklyn Oakes was in net for Maine, turning away 22 shots.

Maine is now 9-10-0 overall and 6-6-0 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears have a weekend series in Boston again the BU Terriers on Friday and Saturday, December 2nd and 3rd before being off for a month. They play Friday night at 7 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN+