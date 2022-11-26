UMaine Women’s Hockey Falls to #10 Clarkson 8-1

The #10 Clarkson Golden Knights scored 5 times in the 2nd Period and beat the UMaine Women's Hockey Team 8-1 in New York on Friday, November 25th.

Clarkson outshot Maine 31-21

The game was scoreless until late in the 1st Period, when Brooke McQuiggie scored with 4:13 remaining, assisted by Gretchen Branton and Stephanie Markowski.

Then in the 2nd Period the floodgates opened, with Clarkson scoring 4 times in jnust over 6 minutes

2:30 - Haley Winn assisted by Gretchen Branton and Kirstyn McQuiggie

10:11 - Jaden Bogden assisted by Stephanie Markowski and Florence Lessard

13:10 - Stephanie Markowski assisted by Sena Catterall and Florence Lessard

15:57 - Gabrielle David assisted by Anne Cherkowski and Nicole Gosling

16:57 - Jenna Goodwin unassisted.

Clarkson scored shorthanded with 6:48 gone in the 3rd Period to make it 7-0 when Sena Catteral scored assisted by Nicole Gosling and Gabrielle David.

Maine scored with 5:26 left in the game when Mira Seregely scored unassisted.

Clarkson added their final goal, with 2:46 remaining, when Anne Cherkowski scored, assisted by Gabrielle David and Darcie Lappan.

Maine was 0-3 on the power play, just getting off 1 shot. Clarkson was 0-4 but did have the shorthanded goal.

Jorden Mattison started in net for Maine, and she played 33:10 minutes allowing 4 goals, stopping 11 shots. Brooklyn Oakes came on and played 13:38, stopping 8 shots and allowing 3 goals. Anna Larose finished the game in net, playing 13:12, stopping 4 shots and allowing 1 goal.

Maine is now 8-10 while Clarkson is 14-4-1

The 2 teams meet again Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Maine then stays on the road with a weekend Hockey East series at Boston University on Friday, December 2nd at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 3rd at 3 p.m.