UMaine Women’s Hockey Loses to #8 Quinnipiac 5-1 on Saturday

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team lost to #8 Quinnipiac on Saturday, 5-1 in Connecticut, to start the season 0-2.

Maine scored 1st to take a 1-0 lead. The goal, by Lily Fetch at 16:46 was Maine's 1st of the 2023-24 season. Fetch was assisted by Ava Stevenson and Ashley Kokavec.

The Bobcats evened the game with 4:44 gone in the 2nd period, on a goal by Maya Labad, assisted by Sophie Urban and Maddy Samoskevich.

It was 3-1 Quinnipiac at the end of the 2nd period as Jess Schryver scored with 7:01 remaining in the period, assisted by Kahlen Lamarche.

Quinnipiac scored a quick goal to start the 3rd period, when Nina Steigauf scored with just 51 seconds gone, assisted by Sadie Peart.

Then with 9:33 gone, Emerson Jarvis scored, assisted y Julia Nearis and Kendall Cooper.

Finally with 12:08 gone, Quinnipiac scored their 5th and final goal by Kendall Cooper, assisted by Lamarch and Peart.

Maine was 0-3 on the powerplay while Quinnipiac was 0-1.

Julia Bachetti was in goal for the Black Bears, allowing 5 goals, while turning away 33 shots!

Maine will play 2 games at Stonehill next weekend, Friday October 6th at 5 p.m. and Saturday afternoon October 7th at 1 p.m. They return to the Alfond on Friday, October 13th for their home opener against UNH at 2 p.m.