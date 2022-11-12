UMaine Women’s Hockey Sweeps Holy Cross Winning Saturday 4-1 [PHOTOS]

After beating Holy Cross Friday night, 4-0, the UMaine Black Bears Women's Hockey Team completed the weekend sweep, defeating the Crusaders 4-1 at Alfond Arena on Saturday, November 12th.

Holy Cross took an early 1-0 lead, scoring on a power play goal with just 2 minutes gone in the 1st period, Alexia Moreau found the back of the net, assisted by Bryn Saarela and Kailey Langfels.

Maine tied the score 1:49 later, with a power play goal of their own. Elise Morphy scored assisted by Ida Kuoppala and Grace Heiting.

The score was 1-1 at the end of the 1st period.

In the 2nd period, Maine took the lead, on another power play goal. This time Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Alyssa Wruble and Lilli Welcke.

It was 2-1 Maine at the end of the 2nd period.

In the 3rd period, the Black Bears would score 2 more power play goals, both by Luisa Welcke. With 13:25 gone, she scored, assisted by Lilli Welcke and Mira Seregely. Then with 4:39 left in the game she scored her 2nd goal of the afternoon, this time assisted by Ava Stevenson and Elise Morphy.

Maine was 3-5 on the power play, while Holy Cross was 1-2.

The Black Bears outshot Holy Cross 41-27

Brooklyn Oakes played 54:33 in goal for Mainee and had 22 saves. Anna LaRose played the final 5:27 and turned away 4 shots. Madison Beck was in goal for Holy Cross and had 37 saves.

Maine is now 8-7-0 overall and 6-4-0 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are at Providence College Friday, November 18th at 2 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th at 2 p.m. They don't return to play at home until Friday, January 20th, as they are on the road for the next 5 series.

Check out photos from the game

