UMaine Women’s Hockey Team Beats Providence College 3-2 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Black Bears Women's Ice Hockey Team beat Providence College 3-2 at The Alfond on Sunday, November 21st, and are now 4-0-1 in the month of November.

Maine took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period, scoring with 2:22 gone. Taylor Leech scored, assisted by Morgan Trimper and Maddie Giordano

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period, but PC outshot Maine 16-15.

Providence tied the game at 1-1 with just 35 seconds gone in the 2nd Period, when Caroline Peterson scored, assisted by Sara Hjalmarsson and Hayley Lunny.

UMaine regained the lead with 3:07 remaining in the 2nd Period, on a goal by Jennifer Costa, assisted by Rahel Enzier and Ally Johnson.

The Black Bears added another goal, 1:37 later (18:30) when Mira Seregely scored, assisted by Olivia King and Taylor Leech.

The Black Bears led at the end of the 2nd Period 2-1

Loryn Porter was stellar in goal for the Black Bears, as Providence outshot Maine 26-13 in the 2nd Period.

The game remained 3-1 Maine until there were just 26 seconds left in the game, when the Friars scored. Lindsay Bochna scored, assisted by Claire Tyo and Hayley Lunny

Loryn Porter ended with 41 saves for the Black Bears

UMaine is now 6-8-1 overall and 4-5-1 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are back in action next weekend. They will host Carkson University Friday, November 26th and Saturday, November 27th. The puck drops each day at 2 p.m.

Check out photos from the game