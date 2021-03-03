UMaine Women’s Hockey Team Falls to Providence College in Hockey East Semifinals 1-0 in OT
The UMaine Women's Hockey Team fell to the Providence Friars 1-0 on Wednesday night, in Overtime, in the Hockey East Semifinals
The winning goal was scored by Hunter Barrett with 2:10 elapsed in overtime.
Maine outshot Providence 33 to 23. Both teams were 0-1 on the power play.
Loryn Porter finished with 22 saves in net for the Black Bears while Sandra Abstreeter finished with 33 saves for the Friars.
Maine finishes their season with a 8-9-1 record