UMaine Women’s Hockey Team Falls to Providence College in Hockey East Semifinals 1-0 in OT

The UMaine Women's Hockey Team fell to the Providence Friars 1-0 on Wednesday night, in Overtime, in the Hockey East Semifinals

Stew Milne

The winning goal was scored by Hunter Barrett with 2:10 elapsed in overtime.

Maine outshot Providence 33 to 23. Both teams were 0-1 on the power play.

Loryn Porter finished with 22 saves in net for the Black Bears while Sandra Abstreeter finished with 33 saves for the Friars.

Maine finishes their season with a 8-9-1 record