UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Coach’s Show October 29

UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined us for the Weekly Coach's Show on October 29th .

Coach Engstrom talked about last weekend's losses to #6 Colgate in New York. The Black Bears lost Friday night 8-3 and fell 4-1 on Saturday but led 1-0 going into the 3rd Period.

Coach Engstrom talked about what the Black Bears were working on in practice this week, and previewed the weekend's series against the University of Vermont with games on Friday and Saturday November 1st and 2nd at 2 p.m.

