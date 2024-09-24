UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Coach’s Show – September 24 [VIDEO]

UMaine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined Chris Popper for the inaugural Maine Women's Ice Hockey Coach's Show on September 24th.

Coach Engstrom talked about the exhibition tie with UNH this past weekend and looked forward to the opening weekend on Friday and Saturday September 27th and 28th when the Black Bears host Quinnipiac.

This year Maine will be charging admission for the Women's Hockey games, like the majority of the Hockey East Schools. General admission tickets are $10.00 for adults and $6.00 for youth tickets.

The puck drops Friday night at 6 p.m. and then on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Black Bears are off the following weekend and then will begin the Hockey East portion of their schedule with games against Providence at the Alfond on Friday October 11th at 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 12th at 7 p.m.