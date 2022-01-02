UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to UVM 3-0

Playing for the 1st time in almost a month, the University of Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to the University of Vermont 3-0 in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, January 2nd. It was their 1st game since December 4th.

There was no score through the 1st Period. In the 2nd Period Vermont scored midway through, when Natalie Mlynkova scored assisted by Lilly Holmes and Sini Karjalainen with 10:42 elapsed.

The Catamounts then scored a short-handed goal, a little over 2 minutes later. Ellice Murphy scored, assisted by Theresa Schafzahl with 12;52 gone.

UVM added an insurance goal with 8:12 gone in the 3rd period. The goal was scored by Hailey Burns, assisted by Schafzahl and Maddy Skelton.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while UVM was 0-3.

Maine managed only 14 shots on net in the game. UVM had 37 shots on net, including 20 in the 2nd Period

Loryn Porter was in goal for the Black Bears, turning away 34 shots. Sydney Correa was in net for UVM.

Maine is now 6-13-1 overall and 4-8-1 in Hockey East. Maine returns to the Alfon to take on Holy Cross on Friday, January 7th and Saturday, January 8th. The puck drops each day at 2 p.m.

UVM is 10-8-2 overall and 7-5-1 in Hockey East.