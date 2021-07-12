UMaine’s Nick Sinacola Drafted In 7th Round By San Fran Giants

After re-writing record books for both the University of Maine and the America East Conference this spring, pitcher Nick Sinacola was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the 7th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon.

Sinacola became the 61st Black Bear to be selected in the MLB Draft and the program's 4th-highest pick since 1991 after Larry Thomas (2nd round, 1991), Jeremy Pena (3rd round, 2018) and Chris Bec (5th round, 2018).

The right hander from North Attleboro, Mass, turned in a dominant 2021 season on the mound for Maine, posting a 9-3 record with a 2.04 era and both a program and conference single-season record of 139 strikeouts in 79.1 innings pitched.

The Giants selected Sinacola with the 206th overall pick, which comes with a draft slot bonus of $220,200. The former-Black Bear will have a bit of negotiating power on his side, as he still had two years of eligibility remaining at the collegiate level.